Iowans will gather at their precincts Monday night to caucus for their preferred presidential candidate as part of the state's first-in-the-nation status in the presidential nominating process.

Local 5 is on your side to help you get the information you need about the caucus process, with information on how and where to caucus (depending upon your political party), the candidates taking part and what's next after Iowa in the 2020 presidential race.