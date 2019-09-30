“School shooter” online job posting in Fort Dodge

FORT DODGE — Police were alerted last Friday of an online job posting on the job posting website Indeed.com for a “school shooter” in Fort Dodge.

The post offered little information on who made the post, making it hard for Fort Dodge police to track down who was responsible for the posting.

Police then contacted Indeed.com to get contact information on who made the posting.

With that information and investigative leads, police were able to conclude that the posting was made by a 14-year-old male in Fort Dodge.

He was then transported to the Webster County Law Enforcement Center before being transferred to the Central Iowa Juvenile Detention facility in Eldora. His identity is being withheld by Fort Dodge police because he is a juvenile.

Threat of Terrorism is a Class D felony.

Police encourage others who may have knowledge of this incident to contact the police department at 515-573-7788, fdpd@fortdodgeiowa.org or via Crime Stoppers.

The Fort Dodge Police Department worked closely with the Fort Dodge Community School District to ensure the safety of all students.