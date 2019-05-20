Science Center of Iowa reaching new audiences Video

DES MOINES - The Science Center of Iowa is reaching new audiences with different types of programs.

If your child has sensory issues they'll soon be able to carry a backpack with them that has essentials such as: headphones to block out loud noises and a weighted teddy bear for them to hug.

Senior citizens are, also, getting a new Senion STEM Program. This will help teach them about different types of technology through robots and coding.

Lastly, there is a new membership program that provides esier access to those with special needs.

"All of these programs are kind of encompassed under the umbrella of serving new audiences," explains Emilee Richardson, a spokesperson with SCI. "We, really, are trying to make the Science Center accessible for all the people in the community."

SCI is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10a.m. till 5p.m. and Sunday's from noon to 5p.m.

Next week, they will start their summer hours and will be open 7 days a week.

For more information click here.

