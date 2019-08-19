Search continues for wanted man near Fort Dodge

FORT DODGE – Authorities across Central Iowa searching for a wanted man are seeking assistance from the public.

34-year-old Bradley Baumann, Jr. has an outstanding arrest warrant for Violation of Parole and has numerous pending charges from various agencies.

Fort Dodge Police officers spotted a reported stolen vehicle in the area of North 32nd Street and 2nd Avenue North around 7:15 a.m. Sunday morning. The vehicle was involved in a pursuit the previous night in Story County.

The driver, presumed to be Baumann, eluded the police and drove through a bean field near the Hamilton and Wright County line just off of Highway 17. The driver escaped into a nearby cornfield and evaded arrest.







Baumann is described as 5’9″ tall and weighing around 250 pounds. He has distinctive tattoos on his neck and right arm. He may have several contacts throughout the Webster, Hamilton, Boone, and Story County area. Police believe he is armed and dangerous.

Webster County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $750 for any information leading to the arrest of Baumann. If you see him, dial 9-1-1 or your local police department. Do not approach him.