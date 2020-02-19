Search party planned for missing Des Moines teenager

State Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad announced the search party will meet at a coffee shop Friday.

DES MOINES — A state representative has announced on social media a search party is being planned for missing teenager Abdullahi “Abdi” Sharif.

State Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad tweeted Wednesday that it’ll start on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Freedom Blend Coffee near Hickman Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. in Des Moines

Update: the first search party will be this Friday, starting at 11:00 am. We will meet at Freedom Blend Coffee, 2329 Hickman Road. If you can help you are welcome. Please share this post. Much love and keep the faith. pic.twitter.com/Et1lxra1YP — Ako Abdul-Samad (@akoabdulsamad) February 19, 2020

Sgt. Paul Parizek with Des Moines Police said they aware of the search party effort.

Sharif was was last seen the evening of Friday, Jan. 17 at Merle Hay Mall, where his family said he worked.

Des Moines Police believe Sharif’s absence is “voluntary.”

$5,000 has been raised as an award for information to help find Sharif.

If you have any information regarding Sharif’s whereabouts, please call 911 or Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400