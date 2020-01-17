Search underway for missing Des Moines mom and son

DES MOINES — The Des Moines Police need your help looking for a missing woman and her young son.

Officers said Sanda Becic and her 8-year-old son haven’t returned home since 4:00 p.m. Thursday. They say Sanda has health problems that may impede her ability to provide adequate care for her child currently.

They say Sanda is described as being 5’3″ in height, and weighing approx 190 lbs. Her son is described as approx 4′ tall, brown hair, and thin build.

Police said she is driving a blue-colored, 2010 Toyota Rav 4 with IA license plate BOP 441.

Courtesy: Des Moines Police Department

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call police.

Stay with Local 5 on this breaking news story.