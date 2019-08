Law enforcement need your help looking for a man wanted out of several Iowa counties, accused of stealing cars.

Officials say Bradley Baumann, who’s believed to be armed, was last seen Saturday night in Nevada, when officers tried to stop a stolen vehicle.

Police urge people to lock their vehicles, as they say Baumann is known to steal them, drive them for a few days and then wreck them.

If you do see Baumann, call 911.