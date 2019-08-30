Secretary of State Paul Pate is cheering for the Iowa Caucuses

DES MOINES — The Iowa Democratic Party reported on Friday morning that the Democratic National Committee has recommended not to approve Iowa's virtual caucus plan.

“Regardless of today’s news, we remain confident the 2020 Iowa Caucuses will be our best yet, and set the standard for years to come," said IDP chair Troy Price. “While only five months remain before the caucuses, we will explore what alternatives may exist to securely increase accessibility from previous years given the time allowed. We’re dedicated to expanding accessibility throughout the process so that no Iowan faces a barrier at their caucus. We are confident that this will be resolved in the coming weeks.