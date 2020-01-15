Security cameras coming to 4 Waukee middle schools

WAUKEE — Security cameras are being added to four Waukee schools.

Kirk Johnson with the Waukee School District says there is not a particular incident causing the cameras to be put up.

“We want to keep our kids safe and our teachers safe,” Johnson said.

Installation will cost just a little over $300,000, and is being paid for through the one cent sales tax.

Johnson says the cameras will be added to all entrances, outside of the buildings, hallways, cafeterias, and the gym.

All four schools currently have cameras around the building but they are not working.