See what it’s like to drive through a semi parking lot in Iowa

AMES – Semis were left to park on the side of the road and at rest areas throughout Monday as one of Iowa’s busiest interstates, I-35 north and south, was closed for more than 24 hours.

At noon, I-35 southbound reopened to all traffic. Five hours later, I-35 northbound from Ames to the Minnesota border reopened as well. Thousands of drivers had to either spend the day at truck stops or in Ames, or had to find another way to get around the barrier.

Local 5 took dash cam video of one of the rest areas near Ames on Monday afternoon. It was a parking lot of semis and other cars.