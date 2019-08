ADAIR – Four semis flipped on their sides on Tuesday morning as severe storms rolled through western and central Iowa.

Iowa State Patrol reports that strong winds flipped the semi tractor-trailers on their sides near the Adair rest area on I-80. Minor injuries were reported.

State Patrol did not report any other major accidents due to the storm.

Stay with Local 5 on weareiowa.com and the We Are Iowa app for the latest updates.