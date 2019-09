AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday, the Texas School for the Deaf received a surprise when its football team learned it was chosen as a winner of new football equipment courtesy of Riddell — and they were notified with a special congratulatory message by none other than brand ambassador and former NFL superstar Peyton Manning.

Riddell's annual program received more than 800 applications for its 2019 Smarter Football Program this year and is donating equipment to a total of 10 programs nationwide.