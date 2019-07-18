Sen. Chuck Grassley quotes Local 5’s reporting in letter to acting DHS Secretary regarding illegal immigrant

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) has submitted a letter to acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan regarding the illegal immigrant who is accused of murdering a Des Moines family in their home.

In his letter, Grassley wrote, “I write to you today regarding the tragic murder of Des Moines, Iowa resident Rossibeth Flores Rodriguez and her two children by Marvin Oswaldo Esquivel Lopez, an illegal alien who had twice been removed from the United States. According to reports, Esquivel Lopez deliberately shot Ms. Rodriguez, her 11-year-old daughter, and her 5-year-old son after entering their home on the evening of July 16.”

Grassley goes on to write that, “Since then, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has confirmed that Esquivel Lopez was previously deported from the United States in 2010 and 2011 and has a prior federal conviction for illegally reentering the United States. Esquivel Lopez is currently being held in the Polk County Jail on a $3 million bond and ICE has filed an immigration detainer and administrative arrest warrant with the Polk County Jail. It is crucial we understand how someone who had been twice deported from this country was able to re-enter for at least a third time and commit such an act of senseless violence. This case demonstrates yet again the need for Congress to take action to more effectively secure our border and keep dangerous criminals from so easily entering the United States. Therefore, please provide any information on the suspect, including the Homeland Security Investigations Executive Summary on Esquivel Lopez, to my staff as soon as possible, but no later than July 22, 2019.”

Grassley quoted Local 5’s reporting on the case, including our coverage about Esquivel Lopez’s history of being deported twice.