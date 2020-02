DES MOINES — Keeping her supporters’ hopes high Monday night while still waiting for caucus results, Sen. Elizabeth Warren addressed her roaring crowd with talks of looking to the future.

“Tonight we are one step closer to winning the fight for the America we imagine is possible. Tonight is for you,” Warren said. “Tonight is for every volunteer who put their feet to the pavement to fight for change.”

Senator @ewarren is now on to a familiar speech targeting @realDonaldTrump – looking ahead to what this room hopes is her eventual appointment. Deep cuts from the crowd “C-F-P-D” chants. #IACaucus results still not final pic.twitter.com/UIhKhCrp5q — Casey Nolen (@CaseyNolen) February 4, 2020