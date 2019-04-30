Senate President Schneider says ag concerns held back animal abuse bill Video

DES MOINES - The Statehouse session is over and one highly anticipated bill didn't make it to the governor's desk. The animal abuse bill aimed to add stricter penalties for people who harm companion animals. It passed the Iowa House, but it stalled out in the Senate.

Many lawmakers and animal activists were hoping this legislative session was the year for change, but that's not the case. Senate President Charles Schneider, a West Des Moines Republican, also admitting that he wanted this passed, but says some of his colleagues in the Senate were dragging their feet because of their rural agriculture ties.

"Extremely disappointed, I did everything in my power to move that out of Senate," says Sen. Brad Zaun, an Urbandale Republican.

"We are disappointed, but not discouraged," says Tom Colvin, the CEO of the Animal Rescue League.

Even with what seemed like overwhelming support, the bill that would bring harsher penalties for people convicted of harming companion animals did not pass the Iowa Senate. The decision leaving advocates confused and frustrated.

"All of the people who called and e-mailed their legislators resulted in the fact it went through the House unanimously, went to the Senate, we were actually told that the votes were there to pass it in the Senate, but for reasons unknown to us the leadership just would not let it go to the floor," says Colvin.

Senate President Schneider says the reason the bill stalled out was because certain lawmakers feared that it may negatively impact the agriculture sector. Even though the legislation strictly refers to pets.

"There are still a lot of people in the Senate who live in rural communities who are farmers and have Ag backgrounds and who have some concerns that what we are doing here may have detrimental impacts to them as farmers or in the ag industry," says Schneider.

Colvin argues the bill was written well and should have passed as is.

"It was good legislation, it was great language and it has been shown to be needed," says Colvin.

In the last few months, we've seen several stories of animal neglect and abuse.

"I'm really just disgusted that we are still rated 48 in the country in regard to animal cruelty laws," says Zaun.

All session long Senator Zaun pushed to end that.

"I was very certain we would get something done."

The ARL was also convinced this was the year for change.

"All indications were the majority of legislators agreed with us, simply wasn't given its chance to be voted on," says Colvin.

Since the bill already passed the House, Schneider says all that will need to happen in next years session is for it to get through Judiciary Committee and the Senate. He is confident that will happen and it will be one of the first things on the governor's desk in 2020.

Animal activists are happy to see legislation come this close because it never has before. They say they will push harder than ever to get it done next year at the Statehouse.