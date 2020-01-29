Senator Chuck Grassley says USMCA agreement will be a “big boost for employment”

President Donald Trump will sign one of the biggest trade agreements of his presidency Wednesday, the USMCA. This trade agreement will replace NAFTA.

The revised agreement will expand market access for American dairy producers, aims to support auto manufacturing in North America and includes updates for digital trade and copy right rules.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says this is a big win for Iowans.

Former Iowa Speaker of the House Linda Upmeyer will be in attendance Wednesday for the signing. Mexico has ratified the deal but Canada still needs to approve it.