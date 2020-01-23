Senator Joni Ernst says impeachment will be “a political show”

The impeachment trial of President Trump resumes in the senate Thursday afternoon for day two of opening statements.

Senator Joni Ernst (R- Iowa) spoke to Local 5 to discuss the impeachment trial and says she does not think that witnesses are necessary.

“In the house’s own brief, they state numerous times that they have overwhelming evidence and if that’s the case there shouldn’t be any reason to bring forth any more documents or witnesses purely for political purposes,” says Sen. Ernst.

Sen. Ernst also spoke about the USMCA trade deal that is headed to the president’s desk.

Listen to the full interview with Sen. Joni Ernst above.