Senator Joni Ernst says she spoke with President Trump about ethanol industry

WINTERSET — After President Trump hinted at a deal for ethanol producers Thursday, Republican Senator Joni Ernst said she wants to see action to help hurting farmers.

Ernst was in Winterset Thursday morning for a small business challenge at a bakery.

She told Local 5 News she’s confident something can be done to help Iowa farmers.

“The president was wonderful when he granted E-15 year round, that was very helpful, but the small refinery wavers is a huge setback,” Ernst said. “I was able to speak to the president several times last week and working with his administration and we are getting some decent progress there.”

Ernst said that she’s disappointed the president went back on his word to provide resources to ethanol producers.

The senator says she believes the president has received the message about how much his decision impacts Iowa.