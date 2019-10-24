Senator Warren opens up lead in last poll

Senator Elizabeth Warren is opening her lead according to a new national Quinnipiac University national poll.

According to the poll, Warren now leads with 28 percent among democratic voters and independent voters who lean democratic, while former Vice President Joe Biden comes in at 21 percent, Senator Bernie Sanders at 15 percent, followed by Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 10 percent, Senator Kamala Harris at five percent and Senator Amy Klobuchar with three percent. None of the other candidates topped one percent.

This nationwide survey has a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percentage points.