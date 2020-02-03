Senators running for Democratic nomination scramble to make up lost time in Iowa

Due to the impeachment trial, some candidates have lost valuable campaign time.

DES MOINES — Three senators in Monday’s race are scrambling to make up campaign time they lost while in Washington for the president’s impeachment trial.

Sunday was anything but a day of rest for the candidates and for a lot of Iowans too. The day before an expected high caucus turnout.

Elizabeth Warren drew an overflow crowd at Simpson College in Indianola Sunday.

Sam Early and his daughter were part of the 200 or so who couldn’t get in to hear her speak.

“It’s important to be a part of the process and see leaders try to make a difference,” Sam said.

But they did get up close with the senator when she held an impromptu Q&A in the lobby outside her event, trying to make up lost time in the hawkeye state.

“I’ve been in Washington for the last week and we’re trying to get around to as much of Iowa as we can,” Warren said.

The same thing can be said for Sanders.

“We have squeezed a lot of people into a small room,” Sen. Bernie Sanders said.

He stopped by his campaign office in Newton Sunday to thank volunteers.

He told the crowd while he’s been out of the state, they’ve stepped in. They’ve knocked on 500,000 doors in just the last month.

“I want to thank the people of Iowa for their hospitality and seriousness of purpose. People in this state get it,” Sanders said.

Sanders also asked volunteers like Sarah and Dan Newell to keep working for one more day.

Also back from the president’s impeachment trial, Senator Amy Klobuchar spoke to a packed house at the music man center in Mason City.

“The heart of America is so much bigger than the heart of the guy in the white house,” Klobuchar said.

She then hosted a Superbowl watch party in Johnston and, like the other two senators in the race, stayed as long as she could before her jury duty called.

“We need you out there tomorrow night. I think you know right from here I’m going back to Washington D.C.,” Klobuchar said.

All three promising to be back Monday, hoping for a victory party in Iowa.

Here’s a look at how often candidates have been in Iowa and the number of events they’ve held.

Klobuchar takes the lead for most time spent here. She spent 68 days here in Iowa with 201 events.

Andrew Yang, Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren follow.