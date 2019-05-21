Sentencing delayed for 'Bachelor' star Chris Soules Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

More than two years after a fatal crash near the town of Aurora, Chris Soules' sentencing has been delayed following a Tuesday hearing.

Soules, 37, has pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident, with defense attorneys successfully arguing Tuesday in Buchanan County that submitted victim impact statements should be stricken. Since Soules' guilty plea was to a charge not related or directly causing 66-year-old Kenneth Mosher's death, attorney Robert Montgomery said, victim impact statements should not have been allowed.

Judge grants the motion to strike the statements. “The death did not occur as a result of the offense that we’re here for today. We are here for the charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury.” #IAcourts #souleshearing #ChrisSoules @weareiowa5news — Angelina Salcedo (@ASalcedoNews) May 21, 2019

Soules was driving a vehicle that crashed into a tractor in rural Buchanan County, killing Mosher, in April 2017.

Judge Andrea Dryer ordered a new pre-sentence investigation to be written, and that sentencing would be scheduled for a later date.

Soules was originally charged with a felony count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

The maximum sentence for the charge is two years in prison and a $6,250 fine.