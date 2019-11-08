Serious assault at apartment complex in Ames

AMES — According to the City of Ames, police were sent to the 1200 block of Walton drive in Ames just after 6 p.m. Thursday night for a report of a serious assault.

Police found a man with very serious and even life threatening injuries.

Police are withholding any further information at this time as they continue to investigate the situation Thursday night.

More information will be made available Friday morning according to the City of Ames.

They said there is no on-going threat to the public at this time.

