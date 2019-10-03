Service underway for fallen pastor in Fort Dodge

FORT DODGE — The City of Fort Dodge is in mourning Thursday night.

A service for Pastor Allen Henderson is taking place at the St. Paul Lutheran Church.

At 7 p.m., people will come out to the parking lot to take part in a candlelight vigil.

It’s not just parishioners at this church that are in mourning tonight.

This news has people across the city shaken up.

“We need to reach out to each other and to God and see that no matter how bad things are, don’t give up there’s always tomorrow,”said Fort Dodge resident Carmen Reinertson.

Local 5’s Rachel Droze has been at the church since about 4:30 p.m. and has seen a steady stream of people heading in participate in tonight’s prayer service.

A true showing of just how important Pastor Henderson was to the Fort Dodge community.

We will have continuing coverage of Pastor Henderson’s service tonight at 10 on Local 5.