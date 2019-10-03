Setting your sights for the sky

DES MOINES– This weekend, your child can explore the opportunities for work and play in the world of aviation as Girls in Aviation Day returns to the metro.

This event is for girls and boys ages 8-16 years old who are interested in career possibilities in aviation. Attendees will hear from engineers, astronauts, pilots, mechanics, dispatchers, air traffic controllers and dozens of other aviation-related professionals. They will also have the opportunity to get into an aircraft, try their hand at a flight simulator, play with rockets and much more.

Girls in Aviation Day will take place Saturday, October 13 at 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aviation Academy located at 205 County Line Road in Des Moines. Registration is $10 and can be completed online.