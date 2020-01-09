Several snow chances ahead for the weekend

Although Thursday afternoon climbed well into the 50s across much of Iowa, we’ll be returning to our regularly-scheduled winter very quickly.

A powerful winter storm system will bring a few chances for snow and a wintry mix to parts of Iowa over the coming days.

As a powerful winter storm moves into the Midwest, some issues are expected on roadways around Iowa.

The first round of wintry weather will arrive on Friday afternoon and evening, when snow showers will begin to develop in central and southern Iowa. Some periods of freezing rain will be possible near the Iowa and Missouri border in the early evening hours on Friday. As the evening progresses, this will slide east and southeast, transitioning to mostly snow as it moves out of Iowa.

The second wave of energy comes in on Saturday afternoon and evening. This next round will be primarily snow, especially for areas east of I-35. As the snow moves through, there will be enough cold air for this to accumulate quickly in eastern and southeastern Iowa. This wave should exit Iowa by Sunday morning.

Snow totals will vary significantly by location. These are forecast snow amounts through Sunday morning.

One more round of light snow will be possible late Sunday night, but details on this are still slim.

You should certainly pay attention to the forecast over the next several days as the track of the system could shift easily. Any movement in the storm’s progression could significantly affect snow totals.

Still some forecast questions about the two shots of snow late this week:

1) How much will dry air limit snow on the north edge on Friday?

2) Where will the low track on Saturday? pic.twitter.com/tdq6ZjH2EF — Taylor Kanost (@WxKanost) January 9, 2020

