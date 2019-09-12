Severe storms possible across Iowa Thursday evening

Strong to severe storms are possible across central, eastern, and southern Iowa on Thursday evening. Storms could develop any time after 4pm and will exit our region by 10pm.

Currently, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place until 10:00pm for all of central, southern, and eastern Iowa. A Tornado Watch is in place for far northeastern Iowa- also until 10:00pm.

The primary concerns for storms this evening are damaging wind gusts and hail, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

