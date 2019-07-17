Severe storms roll through central Iowa Wednesday morning

Severe storms rolled through central Iowa on Wednesday morning and packed a punch across the region.

Heavy rain, strong winds, thunder, and lightning have all been a factor with the storms.













We have had reports of tree limbs down and power outages as a result of these storms.

Thankfully, some rain was needed across the area since lawns were beginning to dry out.

The storms will have weakened some, but everyone in central and eastern Iowa should remain alert throughout the afternoon.

Local 5’s weather team is committed to keeping you safe and informed during severe weather. Be sure to follow our team for updates throughout the day.

Be sure to check out our interactive radar here.