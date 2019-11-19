Sexual abuse suspect allegedly brought victim to park in attempt to initiate sexual contact

WINDSOR HEIGHTS — A Des Moines man has been arrested and charged in a sexual assault case, according to police.

The Windsor Heights Police Department was contacted by a 20-year-old female resident of Ames on October 31 who stated she had been the victim of a sexual assault.

According to the police department, the victim reported being picked up by 24-year-old Dhurba Rizal of Des Moines at the WalMart in Windsor Heights on August 8 around 4 p.m.

The victim reported she knew Rizal prior to this incident.

After being picked up, the victim and Rizal went to Walker Johnston Park in Urbandale.

Once at the park, Rizal allegedly attempted to have sexual contact with the victim and the victim told Rizal she did not wish to have sexual relations. The victim told Rizal “no” and attempted to push him away, however Rizal continued to perform sexual acts with the victim.

Once officers were notified, the case was investigated by Windsor Heights Police Department detectives and the subsequent investigation lead to Rizal being booked into the Polk County jail on charges stemming from an investigation by the Windsor Heights Police Department.

Rizal is being held at the Polk County Jail on a charge of Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree.