Sharing photos of your furry friend? It could be putting you at risk for hacking

There’s a new warning about how hackers are gaining access to personal passwords.

It’s possible you have been handing your passwords to the hackers without even knowing it.

For many people, it started with simply posting puppy pictures on social media for National Dog Day. However, dog names are quite common uses for passwords.

In other cases, your dog’s name might be the answer to your password security question.

Paul Schwegler is the owner of Little Dog Tech in West Des Moines. He says people use names all the time for online passwords.

“I can get on Facebook and probably figure out what street you grew up on, maybe where you got your first job if I look through your timeline. And maybe where you met your spouse. These are all common security questions,” says Schwegler.

The National Institute for Security and Technology suggests avoiding constantly changing passwords is a good strategy. By changing passwords regularly, it forces you to use easier passwords, like your dog’s name, for instance.

“Names with their own birthdate at the end or a real common one is the season and the year, like summer 2019,” explains Schwegler.

When it comes to choosing a password that won’t get you hacked, Schwegler suggests making it complex.

“A mix of numbers, letters, symbols, upper case, lower case. More important than that is length. If someone is going to brute force your password, length is going to stop them from doing that.”

So while you’re online, think about whether your password has been publicly announced, even if unintentionally. Can a search through your social media actually be putting you at risk?

“In general, you should not use personal information as part of your passwords. If you are, you should change it.”

To find out if your accounts have been hacked you can go to haveibeenpwned.com.

All you have to do is type in your email address and you can go through a list of hacked websites.