Sheriff’s office: Woman found with drugs inside room at the Newton Inn

NEWTON — A woman was arrested after drugs and drug-making materials were allegedly found inside a hotel room on Tuesday night.

According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s office, the Mid-Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force – East division executed a narcotics search warrant at the Newton Inn hotel.

Numerous drug-related items were located inside the room, including methamphetamine, packaging materials, drug paraphernalia and items associated with distributing illegal narcotics.

This warrant was executed in response to numerous complaints of drug activity at the Newton Inn hotel, according to the sheriff’s office. Through an investigation, the MINE Task Force identified Kimberly Woody as allegedly distributing illegal narcotics out of a room at the hotel. She is facing several charges.