Shipping changes at Amazon and an end to personality quizzes
In your Friday Consumer Matters
If two day shipping isn't fast enough- Amazon has some news for you and wave goodbye to personality quizzes on Facebook- maybe in your Friday Consumer Matters.
Amazon now says Prime Members will start getting one-day shipping instead of two. No timeline yetm but Amazon says it plans to spend eight-hundred million dolalrs on the project in the second quarter alone.
Also in your consumer matters, on Thursday, Facebook said apps that don't offer much more than personality quizzes won't be allowed.
The quiz apps aren't banned completely-- but Facebook is going to take a closer look at them from now on- though they didn't really say how they're going to do that-- or enforce the new policy. Quizzes can been used to gather personal data from unsuspecting facebook users. In fact, a quiz was at the center of the Cambridge Analytics scandal-- when Facebook revealed that the political research firm accessed information from as many as 87 million Facebook users without their knowledge.
