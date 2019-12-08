Shooting near Merle Hay leaves one injured

DES MOINES — A man is recovering from a bullet to the leg after getting shot near Merle Hay Mall.

Des Moines Police say an officer was driving by 3027 Merle Hay Road when he heard shots being fired. He also saw dozens of people running from a party at that address.

The officer found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg, who was aided until he could be taken to the hospital. The wound isn’t life-threatening.

Police do not have any information on a suspect at the moment. Detectives are continuing to follow up.

Local 5 will give you more updates as they become available.