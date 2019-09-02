Showcasing creativity, innovation and invention this Labor Day

DES MOINES– Today, tech enthusiasts, crafters, and “makers” will head to the Science Center of Iowa as the annual Des Moines Mini Maker Faire returns this Labor Day.

“This is one of our biggest events that we have every year, ” said Emilee Richardson with the Science Center of Iowa, “It’s called the Des Moines Mini Maker Faire. It’s the culmination of our summer of making, where we’ve been making, we’ve been introducing new skills whether it’s sewing or coding or all of these very different handy craft to high tech. So it’s a very broad spectrum.”

Today’s activities will be from 9 am to 5 pm and all Des Moines Mini Maker Faire activities are included with Science Center of Iowa general admission.

For more information about the Des Moines Mini Maker Faire and the Science Center of Iowa click here.