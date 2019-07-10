Showcasing HomeDitty artists at historic Salisbury House

DES MOINES– Salisbury House is partnering up to bring HomeDitty artists to the metro while giving back to the historic landmark.

“HomeDitty is a website where anyone can go and sign up to host a private concert in their home with their friends. They’re private events not open to the public,” said Katie Byers, Founder and CEO of HomeDitty.

Sunday, the Missouri Americana Trio, The Center State will take the stage in the Common Room at the Salisbury House at 7 pm with doors opening at 6 pm. This concert will consist of two 45-minute sets.

“HomeDitty is fabulous, it’s a perfect concept for Salisbury House,” said Kit Curran, Executive Director of Salisbury House. “We’re really trying to attract a new and broadened demographic and this is a great partnership that will enable us to do that.”

Advanced $25 tickets are required and can be purchased online now. Proceeds from the concert will benefit education and cultural programming at Salisbury House