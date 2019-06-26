Showcasing Iowa’s artists at the Too Broke for The Arts Festival Fest

DES MOINES — The annual Too Broke for The Arts Festival Fest 2019 returns this Saturday with a mix of art and bands.

“This is the sixth year that we have done this,” said Kelsey Magnolia with Slap ‘Em in the Chest Productions. “It really started when I started taking my art seriously and wanting to really reach out and start doing more shows. I realized the actual Arts Festival was far out of my reach at that point in time, so I really love music, my husband is a drummer, and decided to put on an art show with bands as well with all local artists.”

This festival kicks off at Vaudeville Mews in downtown and you can check out Kelsey’s art and many others artists. You can learn more about the featured artists here. From 5 to 9 pm you can listen to music from three bands: Condition Critical from New Jersey, Manic Outburst from Detroit, and Thorhammer from St Louis.

The show is for all ages and is free to attend from 2 to 5 pm; starting at 5 pm admission is $10.