Simpson College announces progress, goal of fundraising campaign

INDIANOLA— Simpson College announced their progress and ultimate goal of a fundraising campaign “designed to position the College for a bold future.”

A press release from the College says their fundraiser, “Imagine the Impact: A Campaign for Simpson College,” raised over $20 million since they began collecting donations.

Their goal is to raise $25 million for renovations of both Dunn Library and Carver Science Hall and to increase the College Endowment and The Simpson Fund.

During the “quiet phase” of the fundraiser, over 3,000 donors contributed. The total amount earned was $20,323,561.

Campus is already seeing some changes from that money. The press release says a biology and chemistry lab in Carver Science Hall recently received “much-needed facelifts.”

Now, the College is entering the “public phase” of the fundraiser. The campaign is projected to run until May 31, 2020.