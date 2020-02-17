Single car crash leaves one dead in Adel

ADEL — A one-vehicle, roll-over car accident has left one person dead in Adel.

On Sunday evening just before 6:00 pm, Adel first responders were dispatched to the scene of the accident at Panther Creek Road and Old Highway 6.

Preliminary investigation of the scene indicated that the vehicle left the roadway at a high rate of speed and hit a tree. The vehicle then caught fire and the driver of the vehicle was found deceased.

The investigation is ongoing and the identity of the driver is still undetermined.