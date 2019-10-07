Single-vehicle crash sends four to hospital

DES MOINES– I-35/80 near Merle Hay Road has reopened following a single vehicle crash that sent four people to the hospital.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, around 6:10 am, the vehicle drifted off the roadway into a ditched where it crashed and caught fire. Five people were inside the vehicle, four of whom were injured. Authorities say all the injuries appear to be non-life threatening. The ages and names of the victims are not being released at this time.

