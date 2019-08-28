Slice of the Heartland: Casey’s seeking new name for “Midwest Mystery Pizza”

ANKENY — After dropping clues on social media users in early August, Casey’s General Stores is offering a mysterious new pizza beginning Sunday.
The only missing piece is a permanent name for the pie.
Casey’s is now offering a “Midwest Mystery Pizza.” But its ingredients are within plain sight:
- Tangy BBQ sauce
- Pulled pork
- Bacon
- 100% mozzarella cheese
- Fire-roasted corn
During the month of August, Casey’s tweeted social media brain teasers, asking users which toppings were in its mysterious new pizza.
In a tweet Wednesday, Casey’s revealed the correct ingredients its new pizza offers.
Casey’s leaders say they are soliciting suggestions for the new pizza between September 1 and 14. Anyone who suggests a winning name will get free Casey’s pizza for the year.