Slice of the Heartland: Casey’s seeking new name for “Midwest Mystery Pizza”

ANKENY — After dropping clues on social media users in early August, Casey’s General Stores is offering a mysterious new pizza beginning Sunday.

The only missing piece is a permanent name for the pie.

Casey’s is now offering a “Midwest Mystery Pizza.” But its ingredients are within plain sight:

  • Tangy BBQ sauce
  • Pulled pork
  • Bacon
  • 100% mozzarella cheese
  • Fire-roasted corn

During the month of August, Casey’s tweeted social media brain teasers, asking users which toppings were in its mysterious new pizza.


In a tweet Wednesday, Casey’s revealed the correct ingredients its new pizza offers.

Casey’s leaders say they are soliciting suggestions for the new pizza between September 1 and 14. Anyone who suggests a winning name will get free Casey’s pizza for the year.

