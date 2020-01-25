Slick roads causing havoc for Des Moines drivers

DES MOINES — A section of 9th and Crocker Street in Des Moines has been closed off for the time being as several drivers are struggling to keep control on the ice-covered roads.

Our crews witnessed roughly seven vehicles in this specific area alone needing assistance from Des Moines police.

One police squad car was also stuck in this area. The officer was not in the vehicle at the time and was not injured.

Police are working to clear the area at the moment and have been dealing with a lot of motor vehicle-related calls on this icy Friday night.

Please make sure that if you have to drive, you are driving at an appropriate speed for the weather conditions. Slow down and be safe.