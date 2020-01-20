Slip and fall on the ice? Find out if you can sue

DES MOINES — If you slip on an icy sidewalk outside your apartment complex or near a local business, who is liable?

Every slip-and-fall case is different, so Local 5’s Rachel Droze spoke to a personal injury attorney to find you answers.

“One of the most common misconceptions about personal injury law in general and slip-and-falls is you don’t necessarily sue for a set amount,” said attorney Thomas Tully. “As far as somebody going after all of your assets, it’s very rare that it would ever amount to such high dollar amounts that any lawyer would go after somebody’s personal assets.”

Whether you’ve suffered a fall on ice or are just wondering if you need to pour down more salt, Local 5 is On Your Side with answers to who may be responsible for injuries suffered on an icy walkway.

“When a person slips and falls, automatically they believe they can sue and that somebody is liable for their slipping and falling. Again, that’s not always true because in Iowa in the winter, you’re going to have snow and ice everywhere,” Tully said.

Whether you slip on someone’s sidewalk or in a parking lot, Tully said the cases are tough to win.

“As Iownans we don’t expect parking lots to be clear of snow and ice, so if you’re walking towards the front door of a retailer and you see snow and ice and you walk through it and slip and fall, it’s kind of at your own risk unless there is some sort of extenuating circumstance that the business know or should have known that this is going to be dangerous,” Tully said.

You can make it a little easier on people by putting down some ice melt.

Just make sure you buy the right product.

Salt alone won’t always work when it gets as cold as it has been.

“There’s actually quite a few options if we get below that 10 degrees,” Capital Landscaping owner Phil Glaser said.

Capital Landscaping uses rock salt if temps are above 10 degrees.

If temps fall below that, they have three different options.

The most potent, a magnisium choloride mixture that’ll work down to 20 below.

If there’s a layer of ice on your driveway or sidewalk experts suggest applying ice melt before shoveling.

“What we recommend is go ahead and shovel it, leave that little bit of ice there and then just put down an ice melting product and wait 20-30 minutes then go ahead and clear it off. It should loosen up for you,” Glaser said.

To find out if you’ve got a case, Tully suggests reaching out to a personal injury attorney.

Lawyers said if a slip and fall case makes it to court they’re usually decided by jury trials, who typically aren’t very sympathetic to plaintiffs in those cases.

