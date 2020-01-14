Slippery conditions cause nasty crash in Adair County

ADAIR COUNTY – Conditions were slippery for drivers on Tuesday morning as temperatures dropped and moisture was in the air and on the roadway.

In Adair County, the sheriff’s office reported that the roads were slick Tuesday morning, causing a crash in the 3300 block of Henry A. Wallace Road, just north of the Union County line.

Photo courtesy Adair County Sheriff’s Office

Speed and driving too fast for road conditions is often the root cause of most accidents in the winter. Motorists are asked to slow down and allow for more time to get to your destination.

