Small Business Saturday a success for local business owner

VALLEY JUNCTION — A local small business owner is delighted to say that Small Business Saturday was a success.

Tyler Wood is the owner of The Parlor Company in Valley Junction. He says Small Business Saturday encourages people to shop locally, which can be hard to do sometimes.

“I know this day and age with shopping online and not going to the brick and mortar stores it’s harder to get people in the door, but people were out in droves it seemed like and they were excited to spend money locally,” Wood told Local 5.

His business isn’t the only one to see a successful shopping day.

According to American Express, which started the annual shopping day, Small Business Saturday has been a hit with an estimated $120 billion dollars spent since it started in 2010.

Last Saturday, almost $20 billion were spent at small businesses around the country.