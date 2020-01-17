Students brave the weather at Iowa State University

AMES — A lot of students braved the cold and snow Friday to make it to class at Iowa State University.

Local 5 crews saw a few plows outside, clearing off paths for the students.

Most of them were bundled up, and as it got later in the day, we saw a few making snow angels and sledding.

One student said she’s walked to class several times in what felt like minus-20 degrees, so she felt ready for the day.

“I’ve lived in Iowa all my life, and I kind of know what to expect with the weather now,” said senior Sarah Davis. “So I got really thick gloves. I can’t even feel the cold. I am wearing really good boots with thick socks. I have leggings on under the sweats. I came prepared.”

Some students were even spotted riding their bikes to class in the snow.