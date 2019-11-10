Snow, frigid temperatures return to Iowa

The start of this week will feel more like January than the middle of November.

Snow is expected to develop over Iowa Sunday evening through Monday morning. The heaviest and most widespread snow will fall midnight through 7 am Monday morning.

Snowfall will be heavy at times Sunday night in central and southern Iowa.

Projected snow totals have risen a bit from previous forecasts. Most of central and southern Iowa is expected to receive 1-3″, but there may be some isolated areas that receive up to 4″. Those north of Highway 20 are likely looking at less than 1″.

With falling temperatures, this snow will likely stick to the roads and cause some travel problems, especially during the Monday morning commute.

Veterans Day and Tuesday will be very cold for this time of the year. Highs both days will only be in the low to mid 20s. Monday night lows will likely be in the single digits.