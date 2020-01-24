Snow in smaller cities means long hours for plow drivers

With snow already on the ground and more expected to come, plow drivers in some smaller Iowa cities are working to keep up with the demand. It makes it even more difficult when those are cities are growing at a fast pace.

The Public Works Department in Solon has only five plow drivers and when it snows they have to cover more than 36 miles of streets and trails. That can force drivers to have to work a lot of extra hours.

The Public Works Director, Scott Kleppe, says that because Solon’s become such a popular destination, the city tries to clear the street quickly and encourage more people to come to town.