Snow ordinances, parking bans issued for central Iowa cities

Heavy snow totals are expected Friday for much of Iowa, including 4-6″ forecast in Des Moines and Atlantic and 2-4″ in places like Oskaloosa and Chariton.

Many cities have issued parking bans or snow ordinances to make sure residents move their vehicles from city streets.

AMES

Due to the amount of snow forecast in the area, the City of Ames Snow Ordinance will go into effect Friday at 10 p.m.

Snow routes are marked by red and white signs. Vehicles must be moved to off-street parking or to streets that are not designated snow routes.

The Snow Ordinance remains in effect until the streets are completely plowed from curb to curb, and it has stopped snowing.

With the additional snow forecast, all Ames residents are asked to remove parked vehicles from residential streets, especially those parked on circles or cul-de-sacs. However, only those on snow routes are required to move them.

BAXTER

The City of Baxter will be activating their snow ordinance beginning Friday at 1 p.m.

The ordinance will remain in effect until Sunday afternoon to allow for snow plowing and clean up.

All residents should remove their vehicles from the streets as soon as practical beginning at 1 p.m. Friday.

BONDURANT

The City of Bondurant Snow Ordinance shall take effect following a declaration of same by the City Administrator or Public Works Director.

However, anytime there is more than two inches of snowfall, the snow ordinance will automatically go into effect.

CARLISLE

A snow ordinance warning is in effect Friday starting at 4 p.m.

All vehicles must be removed from the streets and public parking lots to avoid ticketing and/or towing.

The ban will remain in effect for 24 hours until snowfall has ceased (City of Carlisle Code of Ordinances, Carlisle, Iowa 69.11).

DES MOINES

Due to the Winter Storm Warning issued for the Des Moines area, the City of Des Moines Snow Ordinance will go into effect by 4 p.m. Friday.

Due to the timing of this snowfall, residents should be prepared for hazardous travel conditions during rush hour.

Des Moines Public Works will focus on clearing snow routes on Friday during the snowfall and will begin clearing residential streets citywide after snowfall stops early Saturday morning.

Vehicles should not be parked on the street Friday night.

To help clear city streets, all residents need to participate during the Snow Ordinance by moving their parked vehicles off the street and out of the way of City plows. Chapter 114 of Des Moines Municipal Code states:

“Parking vehicles upon a street designated as a snow route shall be prohibited when snow route snow removal operations are in progress and before such operations have resulted in removal of snow from curb to curb.”

For neighborhoods with limited amounts of off-street parking, Odd/Even Side Snow Parking Zones have been established.

Signs for Odd/Even Parking Zones are posted in the following neighborhoods:

Carpenter

Drake

Drake Park

River Bend (portion)

Sherman Hill

Vehicles parked on the street during the Snow Ordinance are subject to a $35 fine and may be towed.

The Snow Ordinance remains in effect until the streets are completely plowed and it has stopped snowing.

GRIMES

The City of Grimes snow ordinance––no street parking––will be in effect Friday at 3 p.m. through 6 a.m. Saturday.

INDIANOLA

City Ordinance 69.10 prohibits parking on any public street or alley during a snow emergency parking ban. Such ban is in effect when two or more inches of snow or ice has fallen or is predicted by the National Weather Service.

Due to two or more inches predicted by the NWS, the ordinance will be in effect when the snow is or has fallen. This ordinance remains in effect for 48 hours after the snow has stopped falling or until the streets are clear.

Vehicles may not be parked on the street during this time. Once the streets are cleared, you may resume parking on the street.

JOHNSTON

A snow emergency parking ban will go into effect at 2 p.m. Friday and continue until 5 p.m. Saturday.

There is no parking on any streets in Johnston during a snow event.

OSCEOLA

A snow ordinace will go into effect at noon Friday, and will stay in effect until 8:00 a.m. Monday, unless otherwise noted.

City leaders said during this time, parking on city streets and city-owned alleyways and parking lots aren’t allowed.

WAUKEE

The City of Waukee is declaring that a Snow Emergency Parking Ban will go into effect in Waukee on Friday at 4 p.m and remain in effect until Sunday at noon.

The parking ban applies to all streets in Waukee to allow for effective and safe snow removal.

Per Waukee Municipal Code §502.17, vehicles in violation of the parking ban are subject to a $25 fine and/or towing.

WEST DES MOINES

An Emergency Parking Ban for Snow Removal will go into effect Friday at 6 p.m. and remain in effect until 5 p.m. Saturday.

During an Emergency Parking Ban for Snow Removal, cars are subject to a $50 fine and/or towing.

