Snowmobiling safety tips from the Iowa DNR
HUXLEY - Every year calls flood into the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for accidents involving snowmobiles.
"We snowmobile in hazardous areas," said Matt Bruner, a DNR conservation officer.
Bruner wants to remind people to be extra cautious when they choose to go out and ride. There are hidden dangers, even on designated trails.
Local 5's Erica Rankin reports.
More Stories
-
Technically speaking, our blizzard has ended since the snow wrapped…
-
Heavy snow and high winds made for horrible conditions around the…
-
Officials all across central Iowa are warning drivers to stay home.…