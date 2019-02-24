Local News

Snowmobiling safety tips from the Iowa DNR

By:

Posted: Feb 23, 2019 06:26 PM CST

Updated: Feb 23, 2019 06:26 PM CST

Snowmobiling safety tips from the Iowa DNR

HUXLEY - Every year calls flood into the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for accidents involving snowmobiles.

"We snowmobile in hazardous areas," said Matt Bruner, a DNR conservation officer.

Bruner wants to remind people to be extra cautious when they choose to go out and ride. There are hidden dangers, even on designated trails.

Local 5's Erica Rankin reports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Local 5 Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected