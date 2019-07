DES MOINES – Soap box derby season may be over, but the racing continues.

The Greater Des Moines Soap Box Derby held their 2019 Summer Rookie Day for kids and parents to test their racing skills.

Kids and their parents were able to learn the basics of soap box derby racing at Ewing Park on Saturday. Cars and helmets were available for racers to use.

The Greater Des Moines Soap Box Derby will be back with more races in August.