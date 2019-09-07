Some dogs have been released from quarantine at AHeinz 57

DE SOTO — 40 of the dogs quarantined at AHeinz57 Pet Rescue and Transport for fear of Brucellosis have been released, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture.

The 40 released were the dogs AHeinz originally had before taking in the dogs from Double G Kennels in Marion County. All tested negative for the disease.

However, two of the 31 dogs taken in from Double G have tested positive, so they must remain in quarantine for at least another 60 days. Amy Heinz, owner of AHeinz57, says the quarantine has been a lot for the pet rescue, and her herself, to handle.

“We’re tired, we’re emotionally spent, we’re mentally spent, I’m spent,” Heinz said. “We love these dogs like they’re our own. And they are our own, you know? They’re our babies.”

Test results for the remaining quarantined dogs are set to be released by the Iowa Department of Agriculture on Monday.